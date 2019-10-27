Slay It With Sass: India's Top Fashion Bloggers Show Off Their Newest Looks to Rock This Diwali

Sputnik offers a glance at some of the hottest styles for you to look your best during India's festival of lights. If you're torn between wearing a saree or a suit, or don't know whether to go with heels or flats, you can find all the answers here.
Influencer/fashion blogger Komal Pandey’s styling ideas offer a one-stop destination for tips on what to wear during the festive seaso,n as she sports a simple saree with a golden border, kundan jewellery and a great hairdo to steal the show. But if you prefer to go the extra mile with your looks, then there is no such thing as too much bling. In that case, a sequin blouse, net dupatta and brocade skirt makes for the perfect outfit.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#FashionTherapy Season 2, #Episode25- How To Look Like A PATAKHA & Not Burst One! 6 looks that you could rock this festive season. Worked pretty hard on this one- so hope you all like it. Share & Comment! ALSO- Say NO to crackers. :) 💛 Hair bun by @makeoversbysimrankaur Assisted by @misfitdiv 1. Blue saree- @futriofficial 2. Yellow lehenga- @abhinavmishra_ 3. Yellow kurta & purple dupatta- Local shop mix & match 4. Olive green saree- Fabric shop 5. Blue shrug- @abhishti 6. Yellow shirt and yellow pants- local shop 7. Last look- @labelankitajain All the jewellery is from @suhana_art_and_jewels Song- Woh Chali, Bombay Vikings
Also, one can never go wrong with red during the festivals!
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
This picture is my way of wishing you all a very happy Choti Diwali, by giving a teethy smile. Wonder why I don't do this often? ✨ Feelin' festive in this outfit that is head to toe from @bibaindia. ✨ Also- in case you wanna know how I got ready and stuff in this look then head to my stories. 👩
Top Indian fashion blogger Kritika Khurana, who goes by the Insta handle thatbohogirl, describes how to dress for Diwali without breaking the bank. She advises ladies to raid mum’s closet as a first step, and if that is not successful, get a basic black crop top or a bodysuit and pair it with a ghagra (skirt). She believes in keeping it simple with smokey eyes, nude lips and golden jewellery.
If you think wearing a suit is your best and most convenient option, then Roshni Bhatia has advice for you which will enhance the look completely. Dupatta stresses the important role of Indian traditional garments and insists that pulling it off is an art. Roshni introduces easy ways to drape dupatta that will make the whole outfit shine.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Happy Diwali guys 💫💫 Here are 2 quick ways in which you can drape your dupatta in case you plan to wear a suit tonight just like I did :) Hope you guys enjoy this and find this useful . Let me know which one of the two is your favourite 🌸 Have a safe and amazing Diwali 😘. . . . . This stunning sharara is from @sureenachowdhri and the silver choker is from @thetianaofficial My lipstick is called pink plaid from Mac
Her yellow saree and white blouse offer total inspiration for making a statement.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Tis the season for wearing beautiful sarees 💫 Love this one from @raw_mango 💚 . . . Choker @thetianaofficial . . . . . . . . . @stage3social is doing a Green Diwali campaign. They are promoting the idea of sustainable fashion! - let’s rent/ repeat outfits/ - #GreenDiwaliwithStage3 . #diwali2019 #indiandashion #rawmango #rawsilk #sareeiscool #ad
For somebody away from home and family, festivities can be overwhelming amid other priorities, such as work and studying. If you couldn’t find time to shop for Diwali amid your busy schedule, Sejal Kumar has some quick ideas to uplift your spirit. Also, if you're somebody who doesn’t want to go completely traditional, this look is spot on. Take a shrug or a cape; even a dupatta can make for a nice shrug. Wear it over a plain top and jeans, tie it around your waist with a belt, and put on some long neckpiece, and your Indo-western look is ready.
Last but not the least, Larissa has got some make-up tips to complete the look. She also offers a beautiful message about reusing products, clothes and accessories, without spending too much on shopping; it's better to spend more time with family and friends!
All comments
Show new comments (0)