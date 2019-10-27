Slay It With Sass: India's Top Fashion Bloggers Show Off Their Newest Looks to Rock This Diwali

New Delhi (Sputnik) - Diwali is here, and so is the pressure to look picture-perfect but India’s top social media influencers and fashion bloggers are offering all the inspiration one needs for India's annual festival of lights.

Sputnik offers a glance at some of the hottest styles for you to look your best during India's festival of lights. If you're torn between wearing a saree or a suit, or don't know whether to go with heels or flats, you can find all the answers here.

Influencer/fashion blogger Komal Pandey’s styling ideas offer a one-stop destination for tips on what to wear during the festive seaso,n as she sports a simple saree with a golden border, kundan jewellery and a great hairdo to steal the show. But if you prefer to go the extra mile with your looks, then there is no such thing as too much bling. In that case, a sequin blouse, net dupatta and brocade skirt makes for the perfect outfit.

Also, one can never go wrong with red during the festivals!

Top Indian fashion blogger Kritika Khurana, who goes by the Insta handle thatbohogirl, describes how to dress for Diwali without breaking the bank. She advises ladies to raid mum’s closet as a first step, and if that is not successful, get a basic black crop top or a bodysuit and pair it with a ghagra (skirt). She believes in keeping it simple with smokey eyes, nude lips and golden jewellery.

If you think wearing a suit is your best and most convenient option, then Roshni Bhatia has advice for you which will enhance the look completely. Dupatta stresses the important role of Indian traditional garments and insists that pulling it off is an art. Roshni introduces easy ways to drape dupatta that will make the whole outfit shine.

Her yellow saree and white blouse offer total inspiration for making a statement.

For somebody away from home and family, festivities can be overwhelming amid other priorities, such as work and studying. If you couldn’t find time to shop for Diwali amid your busy schedule, Sejal Kumar has some quick ideas to uplift your spirit. Also, if you're somebody who doesn’t want to go completely traditional, this look is spot on. Take a shrug or a cape; even a dupatta can make for a nice shrug. Wear it over a plain top and jeans, tie it around your waist with a belt, and put on some long neckpiece, and your Indo-western look is ready.

Last but not the least, Larissa has got some make-up tips to complete the look. She also offers a beautiful message about reusing products, clothes and accessories, without spending too much on shopping; it's better to spend more time with family and friends!