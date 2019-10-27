Air China Airbus Hits Pole at Chongqing Airport During Landing

Information about the victims is still being determined. In July, a similar incident occurred in Australia, only during takeoff, when a local airline's plane with 62 passengers on board flew to the country's Goldfields-Esperance district.
Earlier an aircraft arriving in Yakutia, Russia from Irkutsk with almost 70 passengers rolled off the runway; the incident occurred at the airport of the city of Mirny.
Air China CA1449 Airbus A330 hit pole at Chongqing Airport on October 25, 2019. pic.twitter.com/D8EHFg5M2g— ChinaAviationReview (@ChinaAvReview) 25 октября 2019 г.
According to the airline, there were 61 passengers and five crew members on board the aircraft. No one was injured in the incident.
