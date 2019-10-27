DPRK Says US Will Err By Missing Year-End Deadline On Denuclearization Talks - Report

Earlier in October, North Korea said it was open to return to denuclearization negotiations, but conditioned the invitation on the US dropping its "hostile policy" against Pyongyang. The DPRK gave the US a deadline until the end of the year to decide.

North Korea said it would be a mistake for the US to pass the year-end deadline on denuclearization negotiations, Reuters reported Saturday, with Pyongyang hinting that the failure to meet the deadline would the "friendship" between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump

"There are permanent foes but no permanent friends," Pyongyang senior official Kim Yong Chol is quoted as saying.

The statement says that there has been no recent progress in relations between the two nations, adding that hostilities that remain may lead to an exchange of fire, the report says.

The deadline was set by North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un in April this year, after negotiations with US President Trump ended abruptly. Speaking before the Supreme People’s Assembly, Kim said he was willing to wait until the end of this year for Washington to adopt a more flexible stance.

“It is essential for the US to quit its current calculation method and approach us with a new one," KCNA quoted teh DPRK leader saying.

North Korea did not make it clear what would happen if the deadline is not met. It is also unclear why Pyongyang chose the end of 2019 as the deadline, a Euronews report said.

The two leaders have met three times: in Singapore last year, in Hanoi in February, and at the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea in June. The Singapore meeting was touted as a diplomatic breakthrough between the two nations, but subsequent meetings have failed to come up with an agreement.