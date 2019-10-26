South Korean Starlet Suzy in Hot Water After Post About Recent Film Starring Top Actor Gong Yoo

The movie’s plot addresses one of the most sensitive issues of the South Korean society.

Singer-turned-actress Suzy (real name Bae Su-ji) published on Instagram a poster from her upcoming movie “Kim Ji Young, Born 1982,” which is set to be released later this year; but was mocked by some social network users for her efforts.

The film has one of the highest paid South Korean actors Gong Yoo as the male lead, and tells the story of Kim Ji-young, a woman in her 30s, who experiences sexism in South Korean society as a mother, daughter and wife. The plot is based on a bestseller published in 2016 that sold more than one million copies.

The problems of sexism and gender discrimination are highly sensitive issues for traditional patriarchal society in South Korea.

Suzy, the former member of popular K-pop girl group Miss A, provided her Instagram post with the description: ‘This is our common story’, which lead to a storm of comments.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram 우리 모두의 이야기 #82년생김지영 Публикация от 숮이 💄💅👡👠🎀👙🌂👗🌂🎀💋💌 (@skuukzky) 21 Окт 2019 в 11:57 PDT

Shortly after the news spread online, many netizens criticised Suzy, saying that it cannot be her story because she belongs to the younger generation, noting that her comment is misguided because she is an actress rather than an ordinary woman. But other social media users rallied round the star, saying that her fans are proud of her.