Pun Intended: Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar Jokes About New Movie's Mediocre Opening

New Delhi (Sputnik) - The fourth instalment of one of Bollywood's most popular multi-starrer movies 'Housefull 4' has been released amid the ongoing Diwali festivities in India.

Despite the comedy-action movie starring Bollywood biggies including Akshay Kumar, Ritesh Deshmukh, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Jhonny Lever, Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol among others, the film only managed to collect a mediocre opening of $2.6 million approx. (Rs. 19 Crores), media reported on Saturday.

Joking about the situation, Bollywood's "Khiladi" (player) Akshay gave a funny explanation as to why the movie failed to attract masses to cinema houses.

"The reason why theatres are empty is because of the movie name #Housefull4 outside theatres which makes people think that the theatre is houseful so they don't go to buy tickets. I have urged the owners to put another board saying 'Not Housefull'," the media reported Akshay as saying.

Just In : The reason why theatres are empty is because of the movie name #Housefull4 outside theatres which makes people think that the theatre is houseful so they don't go to buy tkts. I have urged the owners to put another board saying 'Not Houseful'.



- Akshay Kumar (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/uZygfREi8H — APB News Live (@APBNewsLive) October 26, 2019

​Film experts believe that the coming Monday would prove to be crucial for the film given that Indian families are expected to flock in malls and multiplexes for shopping and enjoying Diwali, the festival of lights.

#HouseFull4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1... Biz did not grow in evening due to pre-#Diwali festivities... Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial, when #Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls... Fri ₹ 18.85 cr. #India biz. #HF4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2019

​The story of "Housefull 4" revolves around reincarnation where each actor in the film plays a double role - one based in 2019, while the other is set in 1419.

While promoting the film, Akshay individually released posters of the cast of the movie dressed up in different eras.

Despite the buzz, fan-reviews on Twitter pointed more towards unimpressed opinions.

However, some people also gave the movie a "laughter riot" stamp, praising the cast for their performances.

All time blockbuster housefull 4 akshay sir you are the best actor and retesh sir comedy is wow epic 💖💖💖💖💖💖 screening dialogue bgm is very best #Housefull4Review — Bachchan Pandey Rowdy (@pandey_rowdy) October 25, 2019​

#Housefull4 Review



H-I-L-A-R-I-O-U-S

What a comic timing of Akshay sir @akshaykumar if you like comedy movie then you should watch this Comedy movie me logic ni dekhte so



Rating 🌟🌟🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/EJnUK16kai — Deepak Singh Chauhan ☆HOUSEFULL4♡ (Akki) (@Thakur6797) October 25, 2019

​

​The first ever "Houseful" movie was released in 2010 and since then, in all the other movies of the series, the cast has changed except for regulars like Akshay and Ritesh.

During its making, "Houseful 4" got caught up in a controversy after its director Sajid Khan was charged with a #MeToo allegation.

Even though Sajid was involved in 60 percent of the movie, the director was not given any credits because the judgement on his alleged #MeToo charge remains pending.