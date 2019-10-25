South Korea Bans 9 Boeing 737 NG Planes From Flying Due to Cracks - Transport Ministry

SEOUL (Sputnik) - The ministry is inspecting 150 Boeing 737 NG airplanes for cracks to ensure their compliance with the airworthiness directive.

The South Korean Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has banned South Korean airlines from flying nine Boeing 737 NG planes after structural cracks were detected on the bodies of the aircraft.

"As of 10 October, the examination of 42 airplanes has been completed. We detected cracks in nine airplanes, and have therefore banned them from flying until they have been repaired," the ministry said.

According to the statement, a consultation with Boeing is needed to correct the problem. Therefore, the planes will be repaired as soon as the company and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) develop a joint plan for eliminating the defects.

In early October, the FAA forced Boeing to check for cracks on the left and right-hand side suspension system of the aircraft, which connects the fuselage with the wings. The defected part, dubbed the pickle fork, was designed to safely handle 90,000 flight cycles — the total lifespan of a Boeing 737 NG.