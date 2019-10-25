New Delhi (Sputnik): Deepika will take her role of film producer forward with “Mahabharat”, which will be the second film she produces.

Actor Deepika Padukone is all set to embark on another journey with the role of the mythological character Draupadi in the cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Mahabharata. The film will see Deepika not only as its protagonist but also as its producer.

The project has been finalised in collaboration with filmmaker Madhu Mantena and will shot in two or more parts.

Set to release in October 2021, the film series will tell the mythological story from Draupadi’s point of view. “Mahabharta” which is a tale of a war between cousins – Kauravas and Pandavas – and it will be coming to the big screen for the first time from the perspective of Pandavas’ wife Draupadi.

Deepika told the Mumbai Mirror that she is thrilled to be taking on this role and considers it the role of a lifetime.

Madhu Mantena and Deepika are yet to finalise the casting for other characters in the film.

Ever since the announcement, netizens have been sharing their excitement about the news on Twitter. Sharing her stills from previous flicks, Bajirao Mastani and Padmavat, netizens are speculating Deepika will look like a real princess in “Mahabharat”.

​Some made suggestions for other characters as well.

​While others, just out of habit, are on their usual critical track.

​Hashtag Mahabharta and Draupadi have been trending on Twitter since Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Deepika’s debut film as a producer, Chhapaak, is slated for a January 2020 release.

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is the story of acid attack survivor Malti, played by Deepika in the film.