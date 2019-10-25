Register
13:53 GMT +325 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian police women

    Girl Power: Indian Women Taking Safety Into Own Hands as Number of Female Cops Surges

    CC BY 2.0 / Flying Cloud / India Trip 2009
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The police force in India has seen an increase in women police officers and is moving towards the government goal of a 50% female police force.

    A nearly 21 per cent increase has been witnessed in the numbers of female personnel in various State units of the police force in India, according to the annual report, Data on Police Organisation (DoPo), released on Thursday.

    The total percentage of female officers in the police force in India is 8.73 per cent.

    “There has been a 20.95 per cent increase in the strength of woman police which pushed up the total number of women personnel in the State Police Forces to 169,550. It brings the total percentage of women in the Indian Police Force to 8.73 per cent,” an Indian Home Ministry statement said.

    Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, North), Delhi Police, told Sputnik it’s a very “positive development” as women are required more and more in the police force.

    “Every day, we are inching closer to the government target of inducting 50 per cent women into the force.”

    The police officer explained this growth was the result of a conscious effort on the part of police to recruit more females. “When one woman joins the force, she becomes a role model for many who aspire to the same.”

    She added that special drives carried out in Delhi and other States to recruit more women have also helped the cause.

    With an increased number of women in the police forces, comes more security for women. However, the recent report of India’s crime regulator agency National Crime Records Bureau pointed out the total number of crimes reported against women in 2017 stood at 359,000, up from 338,000 recorded in 2016.

    Addressing the issue, the officer said the increased participation of women would bring down the rate of crime against women.

    “In India, women are hesitant and uncomfortable talking to male officers about physical or sexual assaults on them. Female cops can empathise with women victims, and for this reason, more women come forward to report crimes against them.”

    Incidentally, India’s capital city of Delhi has seen a decline in crime against women for the third consecutive year.

    Nearly, 13,076 FIRs were registered in 2017, down from 15,310 in 2016 and 17,222 in 2015. The city at one point was making the headlines for the rising number of incidents, especially sexual assaults, against women. 

    The overall police to population ratio, as per the report, has also shown a marginal increase with the rate now standing at 192.95 police officers per 100,000 population.

    Related:

    India’s Kashmir Police Slam Alarmist Depiction of the Situation in the Region
    India’s Madhya Pradesh Police Bust the 'Biggest Sex Scandal' of the Country
    India’s Auxiliary Police Take to Streets With Begging Bowls to Protest Gov't Layoffs - Video
    Tags:
    gender equality, crime rate, Delhi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse