12:22 GMT +325 October 2019
    Juhi Chawla

    'Et tu, Brute’: Indian Actress Gets Roasted for Promoting a 'Cracker-Free Diwali'

    CC BY 3.0 / http://www.bollywoodhungama.com / Juhi Chawla
    Asia & Pacific
    New Delhi (Sputnik): As people are anticipating the festive furore of the biggest Hindu festival, Diwali, Bollywood actors are jumping on the green bandwagon and supporting the government's initiative to celebrate a "Firecracker Free Diwali," with Juhi Chawla the latest to join the movement.

    Veteran Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla took to Twitter to share how she will traditionally celebrate Diwali by lighting earthen pots and avoiding fireworks that harm the environment ahead of the festival on 27 October

    She also posted a little DIY video on making candles at home and asked her followers, “How do you plan to protect your environment this Diwali? Share your pledge in the comments below.”

    However well-intentioned her tweet, her Twitter account was soon overflowing with ice-cold responses and social media users slamming her as a “hypocrite” over her lavish celebrity lifestyle.

    Others also slammed her by pointing out at the huge amount of fireworks that takes place during Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The actress owns Kolkata Knight Riders team.

    The 51-year-old actress has bestowed Indian cinema with some bonafide spectacular performances during her career in the film industry, with movies like - Darr, Ishq, Aaina, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Yes Boss, Saajan Ka Ghar, Qayamat Se Qayamat, amongst others.

    The actress recently mesmerized her fans by sharing throwback pictures from the ’90s.

    View this post on Instagram

    I still think 1990 was 10 years ago 😜

    A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Someone once said,”When you photograph people in Black and white, you photograph their souls” 🖤

    A post shared by Juhi Chawla (@iamjuhichawla) on

    In 2018, the Supreme Court banned the manufacture of firecrackers and ruled that only 'green' crackers will be allowed for production and sale in the country, to curb pollution levels.

    The Central Pollution Control Board also issued an advisory recently saying: “Diwali is the festival of light not crackers. Let's join our hands to reduce Air Pollution this Diwali and take a pledge to not use firecrackers.

    Tags:
    India, movie, Diwali, film, actress, actor, Bollywood
