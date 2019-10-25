Diamond Worth $1.8 Mln Stolen from Exhibition in Japan

CCTV footage showed an elderly man tightly surrounded by a group of women near the exhibition stand, but it is not immediately clear whether they were involved in the theft.

A 50-carat diamond valued at ¥200 mln ($1.8 mln) has been stolen from a jewellery sales exhibit in the city of Yokohama in Japan, Kyodo news agency reported, citing the police.

According to the report, one of the employees of the exhibition noticed that the diamond was missing from its showcase when the expo was about to wrap up.

Per the employee, the gem was still present in the showcase an hour before that. All other pieces of jewellery remained intact.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter.