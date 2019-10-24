Register
22:42 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Police officers stand next to a burning barricade during an anti-government protest in Hong Kong China

    Hong Kong Police Accused of Only Strip-Searching Female Protesters, Foregoing Male Inspections

    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 11
    Subscribe

    Three women are accusing the Hong Kong police of overstepping their bounds after officers reportedly conducted a series of strip searches on them while over a dozen men arrested on similar charges were not subjected to the same inspections.

    A defense lawyer representing three women between the ages of 18 and 27 appeared before the Kowloon City Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and alleged his clients were required to cooperate with a number of unnecessary strip searches following their arrest on August 11.

    The three women, along with 13 men, were arrested outside the Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station and charged with illegal assembly, according to the Asia Times, which cited the Sing Tao Daily. One woman received an additional charge of rioting.

    The women’s defense lawyer asserted on October 23 that despite all 16 arrestees receiving similar charges, only the women were unnecessarily strip-searched by a female officer in courthouse holding cells, and one woman, surnamed Leung, was even subjected to two other nude inspections. The 13 men were not required to strip down.

    In addition to having her bare body inspected by the courthouse officer, Leung had clothed body searches conducted upon her August 11 entry to the Tsim Sha Tsui Police Station and after she arrived at the San Uk Ling Holding Center.

    Citing the Ming Pao Daily, the Asia Times reported that while the defense lawyer requested footage from the relevant police departments and the court, the latter informed the attorney that they do not own the surveillance footage. However, the police, which are represented by Hong Kong’s Department of Justice, responded by requesting the defendants not pursue an application to have the matter tried in the High Court. It’s unclear what steps the Justice Department and police force will take next concerning the footage.

    Barrister Albert Luk Wai Hung noted to the Asia Times that while clothed body searches are permitted in the courthouse holding rooms, strip searches are usually reserved for those who have been accused of trafficking or possessing drugs.

    Reports of Hong Kong authorities’ alleged abuses power have been prevalent since the beginning of demonstrations some months ago, and the demonstrators’ grievances have been amplified by organizations such as Amnesty International, as well as a number of foreign leaders who support the anti-government protests. At the same time, arrests have surged in the past several weeks as illegal assemblies continue and mainland China-affiliated businesses have been subjected to arson, vandalism and shoplifting.

    According to the South China Morning Post, nearly 2,400 people had been arrested as of October 10, and approximately 60 protesters were arrested for the second time recently.

    Related:

    West Ignores China’s 70th Anniversary Achievements in Favor of ‘Escalated’ Hong Kong Narrative
    Chinese Consumers Experience iPhone, iPad Glitches as Beijing Slams Apple
    NBA’s ‘Free Speech’ Argument Exemplifies Western Ignorance of Hong Kong Issues
    Latest Apple iOS Updates Hide Emoji Keyboard’s Taiwan Flag in Hong Kong, Macau
    China Reportedly Planning to Replace Hong Kong's Carrie Lam With New 'Interim' Chief
    Tags:
    inspection, protesters, demonstrations, anti-government protests, China, strip search, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse