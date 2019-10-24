Register
16:32 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this July 21, 2015 file photo, Indian and Pakistani flags are lowered during a daily retreat ceremony at the India-Pakistan joint border check post of Attari-Wagah near Amritsar, India

    Away from Cross-Border Fire, India, Pakistan Ink Historic Kartarpur Corridor Agreement

    © AP Photo / Prabhjot Gill, file
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): While relations between India and Pakistan have hit a new low since the 14 February terror attack on Indian troops and the decision by India to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Sikh pilgrims have been allowed to visit shrines across the neighbouring country's borders.

    Pakistan and India signed an agreement on Thursday, to operationalise the Kartarpur Corridor, allowing Sikh pilgrims from both countries to visit two of their shrines – the Dera Baba Nanak shrine on the Indian side of Punjab state, and the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the Pakistan side of Punjab from November onwards.

    The agreement was signed at the "Zero Point" of the Wagah-Attari border check-post. Both shrines are located just four kilometres away from each other.

    An Indian government official, while briefing media on the agreement admitted that although minor differences remain between New Delhi and Islamabad regarding the corridor, a decision was taken to sign in the "larger interest" of the Sikh community.

    He said the Indian side again urged Pakistan not to levy a service fee of $20 per pilgrim per visit, as it goes against the spirit and solemnity of the auspicious occasion celebrating the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev.

    "It is a matter of disappointment that while an understanding has been reached on most of the elements for facilitating the visit of pilgrims from India, Pakistan continues to insist on levying a service fee of $20 per pilgrim per visit," the Indian government official said.

    "We hope that good sense will prevail and that the Pakistan government will change and or reverse their decision to levy this fee on visiting pilgrims," he added.

    The official further stated the Indian government has taken steps to ensure all-weather connectivity along the Kartarpur Corridor and put in place state-of-the-art infrastructure, including a bridge and a passenger terminal, to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims during the landmark historic event.

    He said the Pakistan side is yet to construct a connecting bridge. "They (Pakistan) have assured us about building a bridge on their side of the corridor. We, however, are creating a temporary service lane apart from the bridge to help the pilgrims."

    India has implemented state-of-the-art security infrastructure along the corridor on its side, the official revealed, adding that the government has also created an online portal to make the registration process people-friendly.

    He said pilgrims could select their date of travel which the government would approve on a first-come-first-serve principle. Pilgrims will be informed of their slot four days before their scheduled date of travel.

    Separate arrangements will be made for electronic travel authorisations (ETAs) which will be issued via SMS or email attachments.

    Pilgrims from India and those holding Overseas Citizen of India Cards will be permitted to undertake the visit to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the Pakistan side of Punjab on and after the formal opening of the Kartarpur corridor in November, he said.

    India and Pakistan have already agreed on visa-free travel for Indian pilgrims. Pilgrims will only have to carry their passports for a visit.

    Thursday's agreement is significant given that not many have been inked between the two nations since they became independent from British colonial rule in 1947, Geo TV News reported.

    As regards visits to religious shrines, a bilateral agreement on the protocol was signed in 1974.

    Pilgrims will be permitted to visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur from morning till evening.

    It is expected that the prime ministers' of India and Pakistan – Narendra Modi and Imran Khan – respectively will formally inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor in the second week of November.

    Tags:
    passport, visa, Travel, facilities, shrine, visit, pilgrims, Sikh, signs, agreement, transit corridor, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse