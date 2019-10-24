'Voldemort Followers?': Twitterati Mock Mumbai University’s New Convocation Outfit

New Delhi (Sputnik): Several Indian universities have given up the colonial tradition of black robes for graduation ceremonies in favour of the Indian outfits favoured by the ruling national Bharatiya Janata Party.

India’s national university watchdog – the University Grants Commission - has given a directive to all universities to switch to “the use of ceremonial robes made of handloom fabric which will not only add to the country’s pride, but are also more comfortable in the hot and humid weather.”

But the decision of Mumbai University to switch over to a traditional dress has irked many on social media.

One angry user wrote, “Why call it convocation? Give them a sword and call it ‘Rajyabhishek’ (Coronation), while another commented, “Please give the degrees that are engraved on Banana leaves.” Several others made comments like, “Glad that I graduated from Mumbai University long back.”

Glad that I graduated from Mumbai University long back...... https://t.co/nSManBjWL1 — Indranil Roy (@indraroy) October 23, 2019

Dress for Convocation at Mumbai University.... Speechless pic.twitter.com/Q06N4836Wi — Mihir Jha ✍️ (@MihirkJha) October 23, 2019

Waiting to see that headgear flicked in the air, the exuberance of youth dying with every muscle flexed. Mumbai University is vibing well with old-age. https://t.co/y1G325QYo4 — medhachakrabartty (@medhac1) October 24, 2019

Looks like someone in Mumbai University is a follower of Voldemort!#HarryPotter https://t.co/C2j3JrPQuG pic.twitter.com/aJC1yrA4Au — 5avio (@PapaEmiritusX) October 24, 2019

This is the new convocation outfit for Mumbai University graduates. For the first time students who failed the exams would be happier than the ones who topped it. pic.twitter.com/rMX8jduRVx — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) October 24, 2019

Thank God! I graduated before this attire came....Good heavens! Looks like some shipoy of olden days guarding the big time restaurants. God save our forthcoming grads of Mumbai University! — Olive (@Olive_DSouza) October 24, 2019

Dear #MumbaiUniversity please introducer new courses, make your admission procedures seamless, ensure even the marginalised communities get access to education. Please stop with this re-introduction of Peshwai. pic.twitter.com/tLJhFn3Ej0 — aparna (@FuschiaScribe) October 23, 2019

When optics matter and quality doesn't. Decline of Mumbai university maybe be complete? https://t.co/9MUSibI0wn — swagata yadavar (@swagata_y) October 23, 2019

Congrats Mumbai University !



The online admission process is broken.



Calcutta University & Jadavpur University have bagged the honors of being the best.



You keep pandering to the silly diktats of the majoritarian regime.



Your descent into frivolity will continue.



Good Luck https://t.co/8bVMfLT5Me — Manoj Harit (@RURALINDIA) October 23, 2019

​The graduation robe was selected on the recommendation of a three-member committee and approved by the University’s management council. The new robe will be used during the convocation for the current year in October-November.