19:12 GMT +323 October 2019
    South Korean pop group AOA

    Breaking the Ice Between Seoul and Beijing: K-Wave Stars Return to China

    © AP Photo / Ahn Young-joon
    Asia & Pacific
    It seems China decided to warm its relations with the Land of Morning Calm, after a couple of years of banning Korean culture in protest to the deployment of the High Altitude Missile Defense System (THAAD) on the Korean Peninsula.

    A lot of Korean stars have scheduled events in mainland China after the break. According to Chinese media, the Korean-wave star and actor Kim Soo-Hyun attended the DPC brand launch event in Shanghai, China, on the 21st of October.

    DPC, a Korean home care beauty brand, selected Kim Soo-Hyun and actress Park Min-young as global models, who will help establish the brand on the mainland by using their enormous influence in China.

    Lisa, a member of the girl-group BLACKPINK, will appear as a new mentor in Season 2 of the Chinese version of "Produce 101", a mega-popular survival TV show that seeks talents. Although Lisa is from Thailand, she is a member of the Korean girl- group so she couldn't appear on Chinese TV during the ban.

    Besides, idol groups Winner, GOT7 and Seventeen are known to have a fan signing event in China, at the end of this year.

    Jointly produced Korean-Chinese dramas and films, which were shot in China but not shown on TV due to the ban, will now be aired next year. One of them is the much-anticipated TV series "Jade Lovers" with a whopping 40bln KRW budget, starring Korean actor Lee Jong-Suk and Chinese actress Zheng Shuang, filmed in 2016, but postponed.

    Korean stars like Sehun and Lay from EXO, girl-group member Krystal from f(x) and many others, who were filmed before the law against Korean culture are all scheduled to air in China next year.

    In July 2016, following the deployment of the US THAAD air-defence systems, Beijing had downgraded its relations with Seoul. As a result, South Korean celebrity activities in China and joint movie productions were put on hold. 

    However, after experiencing a crisis amid the US-China trade war and slowing Chinese economic growth, the country is reconciling with some Korean companies.

    Chinese Premier Li Keqiang visited the Samsung factory in Shanxi province on the 14th of October

     

    It was also reported that the Chinese government has offered Hyundai Motors a 100% stake in a local joint venture.

    TV, k-pop, China, South Korea
