New Delhi (Sputnik): A high-octane drama unfolded in the snow-clad peaks of the Himalayas as a ferocious snow leopard jumped from a mountain peak to catch its fleeing prey.

The viral video, making rounds on the internet on International Snow Leopard Day, is from the Bharal high-altitude region of the Himalayas.

In the video clip, the wild cat which is also known as the Ghost of the Mountains can be seen jumping from a towering cliff and tumbling down the mountains while holding its prey in its sharp grip.

Today is #SnowLeopard day.



Snow #leopard is called as Ghost of the Mountains. Look at the power and agility. Snow #Leopard attacking and killing its prey - a Bharal or wild #Himalayan Blue Sheep. High drama from greater Himalayas. Sharing an old video by unknown. pic.twitter.com/xDj7vCLgjm — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 23, 2019

In honour of International Snow Leopard Day, India along with 11 other countries have launched a massive project to conduct a census of the elusive predators. Union Minister for Environmental, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar also said their goal is to double already existing populations.

Vulnerable snow leopards are only found in 12 countries - India, Nepal, Bhutan, China, Mongolia, Russia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan