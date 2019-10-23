Pakistani Singer Sparks Furore with Suicide Bombing Threat on Indian PM

New Delhi (Sputnik): Known for making controversial remarks against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pakistani Singer Rabi Parizada has this time shared a picture of her wearing a suicide bomb vest and threatening to kill him via a suicide attack.

اخر کار کشمیری بہن بھائی کیساتھ ایک یہی راستہ ہوگا ۔جب اقوامی متحدہ ثالثی میں فیل ہوگا۔ pic.twitter.com/ZnHQj35HE3 — Rabi Pirzada Bodyguard (@FunRabi) October 21, 2019

The singer has been targeting Modi ever since India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August and decided to bifurcate it into two federally administered territories.

Twitter has exploded into memes reacting to Parizada’s status.

Who looks intelligent in below pictures ? Pic 1 or Pic 2 pic.twitter.com/8iTediNBIS — NishantS🇮🇳 (@nishants79) October 23, 2019

Its your national dress...Keep entertaining — Ravikant yadav (@RbindanaYadav) October 23, 2019

​Some requested Twitter that intervene.

@Twitter plz look into this tweet of hatred and kick it out of the syllabus of twitteraties . — A warrior 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ankitasood13) October 23, 2019

​Parizada has uploaded similar controversial videos and status in the past.

I am never scared, i m never alone... I don’t care government is busy in pulling my leg against Modi, I won’t spare him... he is Hitler... #ModiHitler #chotisibaat https://t.co/2kZDS1D4WP — Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) September 17, 2019

​My voice and my looks are for my Pakistan, my pets are for #ModiHitler , i threatened him once i ll threaten him always. By the way wildlife y didn’t u speak on my this 10 months old video?#kashmirkibeti

