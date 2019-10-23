Pakistani Singer Sparks Furore with Suicide Bombing Threat on Indian PM

اخر کار کشمیری بہن بھائی کیساتھ ایک یہی راستہ ہوگا ۔جب اقوامی متحدہ ثالثی میں فیل ہوگا۔ pic.twitter.com/ZnHQj35HE3— Rabi Pirzada Bodyguard (@FunRabi) October 21, 2019
The singer has been targeting Modi ever since India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August and decided to bifurcate it into two federally administered territories.
Twitter has exploded into memes reacting to Parizada’s status.
Who looks intelligent in below pictures ? Pic 1 or Pic 2 pic.twitter.com/8iTediNBIS— NishantS🇮🇳 (@nishants79) October 23, 2019
Mean while @iVeenaKhan be like 😆😆 pic.twitter.com/O5kmCYVwsP— Vikas Ligade (@vikas_hl) October 23, 2019
Its your national dress...Keep entertaining— Ravikant yadav (@RbindanaYadav) October 23, 2019
Some requested Twitter that intervene.
@Twitter plz look into this tweet of hatred and kick it out of the syllabus of twitteraties .— A warrior 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ankitasood13) October 23, 2019
Parizada has uploaded similar controversial videos and status in the past.
I am never scared, i m never alone... I don’t care government is busy in pulling my leg against Modi, I won’t spare him... he is Hitler... #ModiHitler #chotisibaat https://t.co/2kZDS1D4WP— Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) September 17, 2019
My voice and my looks are for my Pakistan, my pets are for #ModiHitler , i threatened him once i ll threaten him always. By the way wildlife y didn’t u speak on my this 10 months old video?#kashmirkibeti
Watch videohttps://t.co/gN0k00OUfV pic.twitter.com/km1awaveLQ— Rabi Pirzada (@Rabipirzada) September 29, 2019
