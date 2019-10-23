India's Most Wanted Poacher Who Ate Bear Penis to Boost Virility Arrested

New Delhi (Sputnik): A notorious poacher who has a bizarre obsession with eating sloth bears penises after killing them has been arrested again after absconding for six years.

The Forest Department's Special Task Force in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh has nabbed Yarlen, alias Luzalen, after several carcasses of vulnerable sloth bears were found without penises - something which is believed by tribals to be an aphrodisiac.

Sloth bears are included in the list of “Vulnerable Animals” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

During interrogation, the poacher admitted having killed a number of endangered tigers, sloth bears, peacocks, and wild bears. Several fake identity cards and voting IDs were also recovered from his possession. The poacher also told officials that he took to the illegal profession at the tender age of 15.

Yarlen was a major supplier of animal organs and skins on the international black market.

According to a source reported by media, Yarlen use to sell the gallbladders and skins of bears to businessman across India and Nepal.

Gallbladders and the reproductive organs of sloth bears, according to many, are believed to cure deadly disease like cancer, asthma, and other chronic ailments.

Gallbladders and livers are also coveted items in some Chinese and other Asian markets, as bear bile, a digestive fluid secreted by the organs, is used to cure cancer and other diseases.

Yarlen was first arrested in 2014 in a poaching case. However, he absconded after being let off on bail by the High Court in Maharashtra. Since then he has been avoiding capture by living a nomadic life.