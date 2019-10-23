Eight-Year-Old’s Letter on Rain Woes Makes Waves in India

New Delhi (Sputnik): Heavy downpour in the last few days has battered many States in Southern India, with Karnataka the worst affected.

Heavy rain breached communication links in many places. An eight-year-old girl from Mudhol in Bagalkot district wrote a letter to the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, explaining the difficulties she had to face in the flood-hit area.

Annapoorna Matad, a resident of Mudhol, wrote the letter to Govind Karjol, who also represents the district, complaining that the road that connects her village to other parts is flooded due to heavy rain in the last few days, and the authorities haven't bothered to address the issue.

A video of the girl reading the letter was uploaded onto social media. She urged authorities to clear the road at the earliest.

"If you are not bound to do your duty to address peoples' problems, then why should you be the peoples' representative," she asked in her letter.

An 8-year-old girl Annapoorna Matad standing in a floods at Balagali village reading out a letter addressing to Govind Karjol and officials, she explained the difficulties they are facing due to heavy rains.

​Many other villages in the southern State are bearing the brunt of incessant rainfall.

Over 10 people have lost their lives. “Over 5,400 houses have been damaged in the past two days," said Revenue Minister R Ashoka in a video conference. The government is working to provide all possible relief to flood-affected victims, he added.

The neighbouring state of Kerala is also experiencing heavy spells of rain, compelling the state government to shut down schools.