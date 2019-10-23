New Delhi (Sputnik): Brazilian actor Wagner Moura, who rose to fame with his portrayal of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series “Narcos”, is set to make his directorial debut in India next month.

This will be Wagner Moura’s first visit to India where he is set to bring his directorial venture titled “Marighella” to compete in the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) under the debut competition category in the beach-town of Panaji in western Goa.

Indian film analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on Wednesday via Twitter, launching netizens into what seemed to be a state of pure bliss.

​Wagner's acclaimed performance as the controversial drug lord won him a Golden Globe award nomination back in 2016.

Netizens called the news of the Pablo Escobar-star showcasing his directorial debut in India “huge”.

This is huge — Gaurav Adn (@GauravAdn) October 23, 2019

Great.

This is Huge — 🖕™ (@Nehr_Chu) October 23, 2019

Apart from presenting his film, the famed actor will also be part of an interactive session titled "The Magnificent Artist" where he'll open up about his journey as an actor and filmmaker.

In its 50th edition, this year the IFFI brings together an international jury with names including Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yang and Lynne Ramsay along with French filmmaker Robin Campillo from the Cannes International Jury 2019.

Former President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, John Bailey who is also a cinematographer himself, has been roped in to chair the jury in Goa this November.

Indian filmmaker Ramesh Sippy has also been invited to be a jury member.



