Two Dead, Dozens Injured in Protest Rally in Pakistan-Administered Kashmir - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): A ‘pro-freedom’ rally in Pakistan-administered Kashmir to protest against the invasion of Pakistani troops in the region 72 years ago, turned violent on Tuesday.

Two civilians died, and over 80 others were injured during a protest rally held in Pakistan-administered Kashmir’s capital city of Muzaffarabad, local media reported.

Similar protest rallies were also held in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

For the past 72 years, the people of Pakistan-administered Kashmir observe 22 October as a ‘Black Day’ as it was on this day in 1947 that the Pakistan Army used tribals to invade the then undivided state of Jammu and Kashmir.

As people assembled for the Tuesday rally, local police resorted to a baton charge and used tear gas to disperse them, Indian news agency ANI and other media reported.

#WATCH Two dead & several injured as police lathicharged protesters in Muzaffarabad (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) yesterday, during a rally carried out by various political parties under the All Independent Parties Alliance (AIPA). pic.twitter.com/jpDG98WRC8 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019

The protests in the city of Muzaffarabad took place on the same day when foreign diplomats were brought to the area by Pakistan's Army to convince them that there were no terror camps on Pakistani soil and counter reports by neighbouring India and other countries.

A segment of netizens took to social media to voice their concerns over the violence and criticise Pakistani authorities.

​Later in the day, the police raided the Muzaffarabad Press Club, where representatives of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s National Alliance (JKPNA) were briefing the media. Police baton-charged journalists and even broke their recording equipment at the venue.

Apart from the rally, candlelight vigils and seminars were also organised across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Gilgit Baltistan and other parts of Pakistan.