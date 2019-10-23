New Delhi (Sputnik): A Pakistani minister has landed in hot water after he took aim at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Pakistan Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain’s post on Tuesday, about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, former US Secretaries of State Henry Kissinger and Condoleezza Rice has invited witty and angry responses from Indian Twitter users.

Modi had tweeted with a photograph of the dignitaries that he had “excellent discussions with these global thought leaders”.

Moments with Mr. Kissinger, former Prime Ministers Tony Blair and John Howard, Ms. Condoleezza Rice and Mr. Robert Gates.



Excellent discussions with these global thought leaders. pic.twitter.com/OPBheNkpPe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2019

​Hussain trolled Modi, with a Hindi comment meaning, “Do they all know Gujarati [Modi’s mother tongue]?"

In sab ko Gujrati bhasha atti hai;) ? https://t.co/MpLauEfxi4 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 22, 2019

​Not to be left behind, several Indian Twitter users pounced on the Pakistani Minister and one even asked (in Hindi), “They know as much Gujarati as you know about Science and Technology or English”.

उनको उतनी ही गुजराती आती हैं जितनी तुझको scince समझ में और अंग्रेजी बोलनी आती हैं.....समझा भोसलिके😜😂😂✌ — महेन्द्र सिंह चौरिया #HTL🚩🚩🚩 (@Mahendra_hindi) October 22, 2019

Exactly in the same way the British Royals knew Urdu and Punjabi. Don't you worry, at least they know what they are discussing and talking about. What is happening on FATF and bailout package any information you want to share? — Da_Lying_Lama (@freakykalin) October 22, 2019

Arey u knw ??? Iss chu. Fawad ko to British Royal couple se milne bhi nai diya tha 😂 Rok liya tha bahar hi — Nidhi Thakkar 🇮🇳 (@nidhithakkar245) October 22, 2019

Modiji knows the language of friendship and hospitality. That's why he has earned respect from the world. Unlike the cricketer of pakistan 😂🤣 — I me myself (@myanagha) October 23, 2019

Gujarati not Gujrati....!!! Pehle likhna sikh le Ch Fawad — Pratik Jain (@iJainPratik) October 22, 2019

​There were also several jovial memes on Chaudhry and Pakistani leaders too.

Tujhe to aati hai na? Ya kissi se translate karwa lena 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AyDwge7r6C — Shash (@pokershash) October 22, 2019

Whenever Modi tweets , Fawad be like pic.twitter.com/5tCiKbxrkJ — Abhishek Gupta (@abhigupta_ak) October 22, 2019

​Some Pakistanis also criticised the minister for his penchant for such comments and asked him to better focus on his responsibilities.

Better concentrate on your ministry rather than criticising other country leaders. Their economy is far better than us &they are not looted overseasindian but #dhavalleyfraud looted #overseapakistani and you r sleeping@PakPMO @OfficialDGISPR@mophrd @sayedzbukhari@ChMSarwar pic.twitter.com/uzjmfYnqe8 — Shafiq Ur Rehman (@srawan2006) October 22, 2019

​The current escalation of tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad began with the suicide attack on a convoy of Indian troops in the restive Pulwama in Kashmir, that killed 40 men. UN-designated terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack. India accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists - an allegation which Islamabad has vehemently denied - and retaliated with air strikes on alleged terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

The situation was further exacerbated after New Delhi decided to strip the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which Islamabad slammed as a violation of bilateral treaties between the rivals.