New Delhi (Sputnik): According to latest statistics by India’s National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), as many as 32,559 rapes were reported in the country in 2017, which means 89 rapes per day and four rapes every hour.

Anna Linda Eden, the wife of Indian parliamentarian and Congress leader from Kerala state Hibi Eden, has sparked a social media row with her Facebook post linking fate to rape.

Linda shared two videos – one of a girl being rescued during the floods and another of her husband enjoying ice cream – with the caption "Fate is like rape, if you can’t resist it, then try to enjoy it".

Netizens were quick to react over the “insensitive comment” in the light of grave public concern over incidents of sexual assaults often reported by media.

A Facebook user K.V. Thomas sarcastically wrote: "Better not to resist at all... Enjoy it from toe to head..." Another user Soubhagya Susanth wrote: "Feeling disgusted."

The post evoked backlash from a lot of netizens, forcing her to remove it while clarifying: "The condition of my dad is very bad. Sometimes all of us have such situations in our life. The moments where you don't know what to do. I've always tried to face such crises in my life with a smile. An attempt to celebrate the scars and escape from it."

"I'm so sorry that I had such a misunderstanding in my post. I express regret for it."

In another post, she wrote that her intentions were not to hurt the sentiments of those who have been the victims of such unfortunate incidents.