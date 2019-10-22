Netizens Mock 'the Real Reason' for India's Economic Slowdown with Satirical Video

New Delhi (Sputnik) Last month, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman quoted a study which found that millennials’ preference for Ola and Uber over buying cars had affected the Indian automobile industry, causing a depleting economic growth. It had triggered a strong social media backlash.

Mocking the current economic slowdown in the country, the latest video clip is a satire showing the "reasons for the slowdown" - and netizens have a lot to add to the narrative.

Ha ha..this video circulating on WhatsApp with the title "the reason for slowdown". pic.twitter.com/NaiWyURsId — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) October 21, 2019

​The WhatsApp forward also reflects the relationship between husband and wife, where the former is always trying to save while the latter wants to go on a shopping spree.

haha I used to do exactly this with my son..



He'd put just about anything in the shopping trolley. — Dev Singhal (@devSinghal) October 21, 2019

I do the same thing with my niece who wants to take the whole supermarket with her — Rehan (@mdrehan4z) October 21, 2019

Whether online or offline. The general Indian consumer is very quick to adjust to changing realities irrespective of external swag. — Patrick Mathias (@PatrickPmathias) October 22, 2019

Law of diminishing returns!🤔😂 — Dheer Kothari (@HARDILAZIZ) October 22, 2019

Pls don’t circulate it further, some #BJP leader will take it seriously and quote it in press conference. — Raging Bull (@The_Mighty_Bull) October 21, 2019

Recently, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's spouse Parakala Prabhakar had also openly criticised the Modi government's economic policies.

India's Central Bank – The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has signalled that despite various government economic reform measures in recent months, public and industry sentiments remain unenthusiastic. A survey to gauge consumer confidence revealed low optimism regarding the general financial situation and employment scenario.

In September RBI surveyed households in 13 major cities, including the national capital New Delhi and the financial capital Mumbai with a sample size of 5,192 families. Almost half of the respondents (47.9 per cent) said, the general economic situation has worsened, while every third respondent (52.5 per cent) also felt the current job situation has worsened.

