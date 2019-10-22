Nick Jonas Leaves Priyanka Chopra Blushing by Stealing a Kiss During Concert in Now-Viral Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her hubby Nick Jonas, the power couple who never shies away from stealing romantic moments, has once again given their fans an awe-worthy moment.

During a Jonas Brothers’ concert, the duo’s PDA was on point, as Nick Jonas leaned over towards his wife Priyanka Chopra to give her a peck on the lips after he came down from the stage following his performance.

The latest video of the couple stealing a kiss emerged from the Jonas Brothers Happiness Tour performance at the Hollywood Bowl.

In the video which has gone viral, Priyanka was cheering for the Jonas Brothers in the VIP zone of the stadium, along with her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas; when Kevin walked past his wife Danielle and stole a kiss, Nick quickly followed suit and kissed Priyanka.

Joe, who attended the event as a stag since wife Sophie missed it, pretended to reach to a man for a kiss. In another video that went viral, Nick called out Priyanka’s name before singing “I Believe”, leaving the actress blushing.

Recently, Priyanka celebrated her first Karwa Chauth for Nick Jonas by fasting the whole day for the long life of her husband. The actress also shared goofy pictures from that day, all decked out in traditional Indian attire.