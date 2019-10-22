Nick Jonas Leaves Priyanka Chopra Blushing by Stealing a Kiss During Concert in Now-Viral Video

During a Jonas Brothers’ concert, the duo’s PDA was on point, as Nick Jonas leaned over towards his wife Priyanka Chopra to give her a peck on the lips after he came down from the stage following his performance.
The latest video of the couple stealing a kiss emerged from the Jonas Brothers Happiness Tour performance at the Hollywood Bowl.
In the video which has gone viral, Priyanka was cheering for the Jonas Brothers in the VIP zone of the stadium, along with her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas; when Kevin walked past his wife Danielle and stole a kiss, Nick quickly followed suit and kissed Priyanka.
MY HEART!! OMGGGG They are all so precious 😍 Also Joe I love youuuuu, I wished Sophie was there 🥺😂
Joe, who attended the event as a stag since wife Sophie missed it, pretended to reach to a man for a kiss. In another video that went viral, Nick called out Priyanka’s name before singing “I Believe”, leaving the actress blushing.
Two beautiful queens 🥺 Also Nick called Priyanka before they start « I Believe » since it's ver song ❤️
Recently, Priyanka celebrated her first Karwa Chauth for Nick Jonas by fasting the whole day for the long life of her husband. The actress also shared goofy pictures from that day, all decked out in traditional Indian attire.
My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone! pic.twitter.com/ePlcFwWS6V— Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 18, 2019
