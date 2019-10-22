India Launches National Repository for Cyber-Tech Capabilities - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): Moving towards creating an ecosystem for budding technology in the country, India has launched its first national repository to focus on and increase cyber-tech capabilities.

Named “TechSagar” (sea of technology), the portal was launched on Monday by India’s National Cyber Security Coordinator’s (NCSC) office in partnership with the Data Security Council (DSCI) of India, local media reported.

The initiative, intended to be a consolidated and comprehensive repository of India’s cyber-tech capabilities will provide insights across 25 advanced technology fields like Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Blockchain, Cloud, robotics, automation, Artificial Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and networking amongst others.

At present, the repository features over 4,000 entities from industry, academia and research including large enterprises and start-ups to present an overview of India’s current cyber competence, reports said.

“TechSagar” will frequently be updated with newer entities at regular intervals to maintain the relevance of the information on the platform.

Despite being a hub for technology development and start-ups, India is far behind in the field of advanced technology that needs to be developed and put to use urgently in the country, experts believe.

While global tech giants are keen on training Indians in advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Computer Science, and Machine Learning (ML), the All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA) firmly believes that mentorship, technical support and investments in robotics and automation are urgently required in the country.

According to AICRA President Raj Kumar Sharma, India needs to develop and deliver workshops and training to educate people more on technology to help them figure out if they have the potential to become entrepreneurs in deeper technology so that they generate more jobs in the sector in the coming years.

With the Indian government pushing digitalisation across the country, international tech players are also coming on board to train government employees in advanced IT skills.

Earlier in August, software giant Microsoft announced its first-of a-kind "Digital Governance Tech Tour" programme in India to train 5,000 government IT professionals through a series of physical and virtual workshops over a period of 12 months.