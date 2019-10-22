New Delhi (Sputnik): Almost a decade after six serial bomb blasts shook the heart of the Indian city of Mumbai on 26 November 2008, claiming 31 lives, the ghost of the attack and its conspirator David Headley came alive to haunt Indian filmmaker, Pooja Bhatt, after her controversial tweet.

Veteran actress-cum-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt’s recent post quoting Mahatma Gandhi has led to several censuring her for her brother Rahul Bhatt’s alleged friendship with David Headley, the key conspirator in the 2008 Mumbai terror act currently serving a 35-year prison term in the US for his role in the attack.

“I can retain neither respect nor affection for government which has been moving from wrong to wrong in order to defend its immorality”

Mahatma Gandhi — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) October 20, 2019

Rahul Bhatt, son of renowned Indian director Mahesh Bhatt, found himself amid one of the most significant counter-terrorism probes and came under scrutiny after his name was repeatedly used in emails exchanged between Headley and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) handlers. Rahul was subsequently cleared of wrongdoing following trials.

Social media regulars took aim at the actress and reminded her about the dark family episode, leading to #DavidHeadley trending on Twitter in India.

Pooja Bhatt is quoting Gandhi. Her brother was pals with David Headley. https://t.co/wGMceD26cM — Nupur J Sharma (@UnSubtleDesi) October 21, 2019

Beti ! Do u know who was David Headley ? What he was doing by collaborating with your family members ?



Hope, u a strong Gandhian will have guts to reply ! https://t.co/kDqgdmtbRe — L D Agarwal (@LDAgarwal1) October 21, 2019

Wasn't David Headley your family friend?

The same guy who was master mind of 26/11?

You're invoking #Gandhi now?#JustAsking — Group Captain MJA Vinod VSM (retd) (@MjaVinod) October 22, 2019

“The greatest jihad is to battle your own soul, to fight the evil within yourself.”

- David Headley https://t.co/8sfaVE5hnf — Flying Table Fan (@flyingtablefan) October 22, 2019

The tweet caused many to speculate that her comment was a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent meeting with Bollywood biggies, seeking their cooperation to popularise Gandhi’s ideology and commemorating his 150th birth anniversary.

Thank u @narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune! pic.twitter.com/kWRbNk3xzo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 19, 2019

In November 2008, Mumbai came under a series of terrorist attacks that took place, when 10 members of a Pakistani-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out 12 coordinated shooting and bombing attacks over the course of four days, across the city.