Register
23:05 GMT +321 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left, with Major General Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi, the royal noble consort

    Thai King Strips His Consort of All Titles Over 'Disloyalty to The King’ - Reports

    © AP Photo / handout
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe

    The 34-year-old former nurse-turned royal concubine was granted the special title of Royal Noble Consort during a ceremony this August, as she knelt in front of Thailand’s 67-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn in the presence of his wife. This became the first time that the Asian monarchy has admitted to polygamy in almost a century.

    Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn has dismissed Sineenat Bilaskalayani, born Niramon Aunprom and also known as Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, as his official concubine – a title she was granted in a rare ceremony earlier this year. The 34-year-old consort was stripped of her title “Chao Khun Phra” as well as all military ranks and decorations for “disloyalty to the king” and “acting against the appointment of the Queen for her own ambitions”, the Daily Mail reports, citing the Royal Gazette.

    The statement reportedly reads that her behaviour revealed that “she does not give any honour to the king and does not understand royal tradition” and that they “are to benefit herself”. It noted that she aimed to elevate her rank to the position of the king’s lawful wife, Queen Suthida, whom he married just months before appointing Sineenat as his consort. Her behaviour is said to be “deemed disrespectful to His Majesty's grace... and caused divisions among courtiers and misunderstanding among the people”.

    “Royal Noble Consort Sineenat is ungrateful and behaves in ways unbecoming of her title. She is also not content with the title bestowed upon her, doing everything to rise to the level of the queen. She lacks the understanding of the good traditions of the royal court. She displays disobedience against the king and the queen”, the statement, cited by the outlet, said.

    According to The Straits Times, the former concubine was also accused of misusing the king’s name to gain benefits for herself, sowing seeds of conflict among palace officials and misleading people about her status.

    However, the reports do not detail what exactly she did to deserve the severe punishment.

    The former nurse, who met King Maha Vajiralongkorn when she was one of his royal bodyguards, received the title of Royal Noble Consort during a kneeling ceremony that made headlines this August, becoming the first woman to be named a concubine of the king of Thailand in almost a century. This took place only a few months after Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X), who has been the monarch since 2016 and been involved in numerous scandals, was officially crowned in May.

    Related:

    Thai King Rama X Officially Crowned After Ruling Country Since 2016
    Thai King Marries Female General Ahead of Massive Coronation Ceremony
    Parachuting and Firing a Gun: Rare Photos of Thai King's Consort
    Tags:
    royals, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Thailand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse