Register
00:36 GMT +322 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Laborers arrive to work at the Indian side of the under-construction Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims in Dera Baba Nanak, India, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

    Pakistan Eyes Doubling Tourism Revenue via Religious Corridor

    © AP Photo / Prabhjot Gill
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Even with an abundance of cultural resources, Pakistan has been ranked 121 of 140 participating countries on The Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019 by the World Economic Forum.

    Pakistan and India's diplomatic relations are consistently nose-diving since a Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by a dogfight between the two countries and, most recently, the abrogation of special status for the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Despite tensions between the neighbouring countries, the construction of th eKartarpur Corridor has not been affected. Rather Pakistan has been adamant about opening the road between the two countries.

    Pakistan Foreign Minister S.M. Qureshi challenged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the opening of the historic religious corridor on 9 November.

    "Modi was reluctant to open the Kartarpur corridor, but agreed later due to public pressure from Indian Sikh community. Stop us if you can; we will open Kartarpur Corridor," Qureshi stated during a press conference on Sunday.

    With the corridor set to be inaugurated by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, the matter of levying a $20 service fee is still pending. The Indian government on Monday said they would be ready to sign the agreement on Kartarpur Sahib Corridor on 23 October.

    "Pakistan has been rigid and inflexible in its unreasonable demand and they refused to budge from their position. In deference to the wishes of the pilgrims and keeping in mind our desire to operationalise the corridor on time, India was constrained to accept their decision on the service fee," the Indian government sources said. “India will continue to urge them to withdraw the service fees," they added.

    Pakistan's $20 service charge on pilgrims who will visit Kartarpur will give a boost to the otherwise frail tourism sector's contribution to the country's GDP.With this, the country is expected to make the equivalent of an additional $365,000 annually.

    According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the direct contribution of travel and tourism to Pakistan’s GDP in 2016 was $7.6 billion (about Rs. 793 billion), constituting 2.7% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

    Tourist inflow into the country will also get a push. With an average count of tourist numbers around two million for a year, the country, otherwise lags behind immediate neighbours Indian and China. But with the limit on number of pilgrims per day at 5,000, the number will reach around 1.8 million via Kartarpur corridor in a year.

    Pakistan has been trying to improve its travel and tourism by resorting to measures such as easing travel restrictions by offering visas on arrival to visitors from 50 countries and electronic visas to 175 nationalities earlier this year.

    Pakistan's Prime Minister Khan has often said his country has everything to make it a great tourism destination.

    ​Khan issued directives earlier this year to launch a comprehensive web portal identifying all new tourist zones – 11 integrated tourism zones in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) and eight in Punjab – with detailed information to facilitate local as well as foreign tourists.

    Khan had also sought the creation of a tourism corridor between member countries of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to promote regional connectivity.

    World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) forecasts the country’s tourism sector to grow to over $39.8 billion annually within a decade. With the current economic graph of Pakistan, the nation is expected to push its tourism inflow by means of the new religious corridor.

    Related:

    Pakistan Allows Visa-free Daily Travel for 5,000 Indian Pilgrims to Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara
    Pakistan to Continue Corridor Project to Link Sikh Shrines, Despite Tension with India
    Stop Us If You Can: Pakistan Challenges Modi on Opening of Historic Religious Corridor
    Pakistani Prime Minister Wants to Follow China's Example in Tackling Corruption
    Tags:
    tourism industry, Economy, India, Punjab, Sikh, tourism, Pakistan, religious site
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse