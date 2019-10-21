Perfect Timing or Fate? Child Falls From Second Floor, Lands in Passing Rickshaw - Video

A three-year-old child from the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh escaped unscathed after falling from the balcony of a two-storey building where he lost balance while playing before falling and landing on a rickshaw that was passing by.
Captured by local CCTV cameras, the footage seemed to depict nothing short of a miracle, as the child landed perfectly on the back-seat of the rickshaw. Bystanders and the rickshaw- puller immediately rushed to attend to the child.
#WATCH Tikamgarh: A child fell from a building on a rickshaw that was passing on road below. Child's father Ashish Jain says,"He was playing on 2nd floor with family members. He fell from railing after he lost his balance. He was examined at a hospital & is safe". #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/3yDOzZmB9y— ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2019
