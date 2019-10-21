China Seeks $2.4 Billion in Sanctions Against US for Ignoring WTO Decision on Tariffs - Reports

China seeks to implement $2.4 billion worth of retaliatory sanctions against the US, stating that their trade partner hadn't fully complied with a WTO ruling dating back to the previous American administration, which required the cancellation of tariffs on solar panels, wind towers, steel cylinders, and aluminium extrusions.
"In response to the United States' continued non-compliance with the DSB's [Dispute Settlement Body] recommendations and rulings, China requests authorisation from the DSB to suspend concessions and related obligations at an annual amount of $2.4 billion", Beijing said, commenting on a WTO hearing scheduled for 28 October.
