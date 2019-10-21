Air France Jet Performs Emergency Landing in Tokyo Over Malfunction - Reports

According to the reports, the plane was carrying 323 people, including one invited to new Japanese Emperor Naruhito's coronation.

An Air France flight had to start an emergency landing in Tokyo, Japan due to a landing gear malfunction, Kyodo news reported on Monday. The Boeing-777 aircraft en route from Paris landed at Haneda Airport without any damage or casualties.

The news comes as people from across the globe arrive in the country to witness the coronation of the new Japanese monarch.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito, 85, officially abdicated due to his age and health issues back in April, passing the Chrysanthemum Throne to his son Naruhito.

© AFP 2019 / TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA Japan's Emperor Akihito (2nd R) and Empress Michiko (R) wave to well-wishers while Crown Prince Naruhito (2nd L) and his wife Crown Princess Masako (L) look on, during their new year greetings in Tokyo on January 2, 2015.

The solemn ceremony and various events, marking the enthronement of the 126th Japanese monarch are expected to be carried out on Tuesday. Some reports previously suggested that the event might be postponed due to the need to cope with the damage caused by typhoon Hagibis, but the schedule remains intact.