Register
12:35 GMT +321 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bangladeshi policemen

    Police File Case Against 5,000 People After Mob Violence Claims Four Lives in Bangladesh - Reports

    © AFP 2019 / Farjana K GODHULY
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Bangladesh police said on Monday that they had registered cases against 4,000 to 5,000 unknown persons in connection with Sunday’s clash with Muslim protesters in the country’s Bhola district, media reports said.

    Police said the case was filed at the police station in the Burhanuddin area of the Bhola district after four people were killed and more than 100 injured in clashes that took place on Sunday morning, Bangladeshi daily The Daily Star reported.

    Police officials opened a case against unknown persons late on Sunday on charges of interfering with police performing their law and order duties, attacking law enforcers and creating disorder, the media report said.

    According to reports, village elders were meeting with local authorities to try to defuse tensions in the area.

    On Sunday, police were forced to open fire on hundreds of Muslims for protesting against an allegedly blasphemous Facebook post by a Hindu man, media reports said.

    At least four people were killed, and more than a hundred others were injured during the clash that took place between police and protesting Muslims in the Bhola district of Bangladesh.

    The protesters had been asking law enforcement authorities to punish a Hindu youth after they claimed he was responsible for making a post inciting hatred on his Facebook account, the Daily Star quoted the police as saying.

    The Hindu youth, however, told the local police that his Facebook account had been hacked and that he could not be held responsible for the post that went viral on social media on 18 October.

    The Muslim protesters then decided to take matters into their own hands, torching a house and vandalising 12 other Hindu-owned properties in the Burhanuddin municipality of the Bhola district on Sunday, the police added.

    Wielding firearms, the protesters attacked police officials on duty in the area. Three police officials, including the Deputy Inspector General of Police, were injured in the incident.

    Two persons were detained for the hacking incident, the Daily Star reported, quoting a police official.

    The injured are currently undergoing treatment at three hospitals located in Bhola and Barishal districts of Bangladesh, according to officials at the medical facilities as quoted by the daily.

    Related:

    US gas deal sparks protests in Bangladesh
    At Least 80 People Reportedly Injured in Student Protests in Bangladesh (PHOTOS)
    Bangladesh Blocks Mobile Internet to Stop Violent Teen Protests (VIDEO)
    Bangladesh Approves New Road Safety Law Following Student Protests
    Tags:
    blasphemy, Facebook post, injured toll, civilian deaths, Police, Mob, clashes, Hindus, Muslims, Protest, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmic Chic and Russian Motifs: Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Moscow
    Cosmic Chic and Russian Motifs: Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse