India's Modi Enjoys Limelight Posing with Bollywood Celebrities for Now-Viral Selfies

New Delhi (Sputnik): It was a rare moment to see celebrities sharing their fan moments like ordinary fans. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi found himself swarmed by Bollywood film stars, who couldn’t stop sharing epic selfies with him.

It was a star-studded night with several A-list Bollywood celebrities arriving in New Delhi to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi which was organised to discuss and popularise Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology through entertainment and creative mediums.

Superstar Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez among several others, who attended the event, thanked and congratulated Prime Minister Modi for his “Change Within” initiative.

Social media users went into a frenzy after the celebrities shared pictures shot with Modi.

Director Ekta Kapoor displayed a Hollywood smile as she posed with Prime Minister Modi alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Kangna Ranaut and others. Ekta shared her moment, captioning it: “Women in film with the honourable visionary”.

Women in film with the honorable visionary #primeministerofindia

The film fraternity comes together to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi! #ChangeWithin is an excellent effort, which will add momentum towards ensuring Gandhi Ji's message reverberates far and wide. It will also inspire citizens to take up causes dear to Bapu.

Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan, popularly known as King Khan also took to Twitter to thank Modi for hosting them and taking the initiative to spread awareness of Gandhi's message.

Thank u @narendramodi for hosting us & having such an open discussion on #ChangeWithin & the role artistes can play in spreading awareness of the msgs of The Mahatma. Also the idea of a University of Cinema is extremely opportune!

Modi himself posted snippets from the star-studded night to thank everyone individually.

Happy to have met you Varun. Best wishes for your future endeavours.

The mood is upbeat.



The mood is upbeat.

Let's look beyond the box office and think of a larger purpose, says @basuanurag after meeting PM @narendramodi.

The Prime Minister was approachable and supportive of our efforts, says @Asli_Jacqueline.



The Prime Minister was approachable and supportive of our efforts, says @Asli_Jacqueline.

Prime Minister Modi also released an educational video with the theme "Change Within" to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi saying: "#ChangeWithin is an excellent effort, which could add momentum towards ensuring Gandhi Ji's message reverberates far and wide. It will also inspire citizens to take up causes dear to Bapu."

Sharing her experience and views on the initiative, the blockbuster "Queen" film actress Kangana acknowledged Modi's initiative as respect to the film industry. She said, "No one had given the industry so much respect before and recognised the soft power and strength of it. On behalf of the entire industry, I thank PM Modi. We are all going to make sure that Mahatma Gandhi's ideals are channelised". Veteran actor and director Aamir Khan hailed Modi as a warm and inspiring person.