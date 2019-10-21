New Delhi (Sputnik): Heavy rains lashed several parts of India’s southern state of Kerala, with the highest rainfall in the port city of Kochi recorded at 80 mm.

Several areas including roads in the Indian city of Kochi were flooded, badly affecting the movement of traffic. The state government has closed schools in the state following an “Orange Alert” sounded by the federal Meteorological Department for Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rains in #Kerala, with #Kochi receiving the highest 80 mm rains. Several main roads submerged in knee deep water, affecting traffic. pic.twitter.com/oSODiHGk38 — NB Nair (@nbnair) October 21, 2019

Kerala: All schools in Kochi are closed today, following heavy rainfall in the city. An orange alert has already been issued for the next two days. pic.twitter.com/TjM5GIp0Fr — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2019

​“The Northeast Monsoon will trigger vigorous rain in Kerala for the next two days. Thus due precautions must be taken by the local administration as the situation could turn grim in some parts,” predicted meteorologists at the private weather agency Skymet.

According to reports, rains have also affected by-elections in the Ernakulam Assembly constituency, which votes on Monday.