Apples From Disputed Region of Kashmir Set to Hit UAE Supermarket Shelves for the First Time

New Delhi (Sputnik): During his visit to the UAE in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met business leaders, including non-resident Indian businessmen, to seek investment in India, including the contested state of Jammu and Kashmir.

In its first consignment from Kashmir, Lulu Group has sent 200 tonnes of three varieties of apple to the UAE. A high-level company delegation had visited various farms and processing units in Kashmir to oversee the packaging and shipment process.

This is the first time Kashmir apples will be found in the shopping malls of the UAE. India's diplomatic head in Dubai, UAE, hailed the move and described it as a “great initiative”.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on businessmen to seek investment in India, including the restive Jammu and Kashmir area, during his trip to the UAE.

Responding to the call by Modi, a prominent retail entrepreneur M.A. Yusuf Ali, with a chain of shopping malls across Asia had promised to source apples, saffron, rice, walnuts, and spices from Kashmir. Yusuf Ali also promised Modi to set up a logistics hub in Srinagar for the uninterrupted supply of farm products from the restive region.

​Kashmir produces about 75 percent of all the apples in India, adding approximately $1127.3 million to the state's coffers and employs over three million people, including growers.

The region grows six main varieties of apple including the most popular Ambri Kashmir – widely known for its crispness, aroma, flavour and attractiveness.