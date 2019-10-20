Stop Us If You Can: Pakistan Challenges Modi on Opening of Historic Religious Corridor

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Kartarpur Corridor is a road network between India and Pakistan connecting the Sikh shrines of Dera Baba Nanak Sahib (in Punjab, India) and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur (in Punjab, Pakistan).

Pakistan's Foreign Minister S.M. Qureshi has challenged Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the opening of the historic religious corridor on 9 November.

"Modi was reluctant to open the Kartarpur corridor, but agreed later due to public pressure from Indian Sikh community. Stop us if you can; we will open Kartarpur Corridor", Qureshi said during a press conference on Sunday.

He said people in Punjab are ready and there is nothing that Modi can do to stop the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor.

“Modi was reluctant to open the corridor, but agreed later on due to public pressure from #Indian Punjab. Rok Sako To Rok ky dikhao, Will open #KartarpurCorridor, Pakistan's Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI challenge to Indian PM #NarendraModi@ashoswaipic.twitter.com/DBucqHU3Ed — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) October 20, 2019

​Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the corridor on Pakistan's side while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Indian side on 8 November.

The two countries are yet to agree on a final draft of the Kartarpur agreement. Pakistan proposes $20 per visitor, while India is urging to avoid these charges in the name of maintaining the corridor.

© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed Sikh pilgrims pray during the Vasakhi festival, at the shrine of Gurdwara Punja Sahib, the second most sacred place for Sikhs, in Hasan Abdal, some 50 kilometers (31 Miles) from Islamabad, Pakistan, Sunday, April 14, 2019.

The 4.2km-long corridor is to be opened for pilgrims on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev on 9 November.

Despite the tensions between the two-nuclear neighbours over India's decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and a dogfight in February this year, the construction of the corridor has not been compromised.