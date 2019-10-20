Cop Sings ‘No Parking’ Song on Road to Raise Awareness, Netizens Applaud the Effort - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik) - Law enforcement agencies in India are known for deploying unique methods like innovative Twitter messages and quirky videos to raise awareness.

A video of a cop singing the "No Parking" song in the capital of the northern state of Punjab has gone viral on social media platforms. What began as a WhatsApp forward, is now viral on Twitter and Facebook as well.

This can only happen in India

and that too by a Punjabi cop.pic.twitter.com/7jdhZaakaO — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) 18 октября 2019 г.

The Chandigarh traffic police gave a hilarious twist to a Punjabi pop song called "Bolo Tararara" by singer Daler Mehndi. It was sung by a cop with different lyrics on no parking, which gives the message about the repercussions of incorrectly parking one's car.

The cop can be heard singing: “No parking, sadkan tae hai no parking… Traffic police teri car chuk ke lae gayi, chori hogayi, chori hogayi sochdi reh gayi..Bolo tarara… Tarara gaddi nu crane lae gayi.. bolo tararara…No Parking".

Which can be translated as: “No parking on roads. No parking on roads. Traffic police took your car. It has been stolen, you keep thinking… But the car has been taken away by a traffic police crane…Bolo tararara”.

Netizens enjoyed and welcomed the effort by the police and urged police in their states to adopt similar methods.

Daler Mehndi, singer and composer of the original song and music, not only approved of the song but even tweeted his appreciation.

Some netizens also shared old videos of traffic police from other parts of the country using unique methods to control traffic.