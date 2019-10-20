Watch Airbus Engine Catch Fire at Airport

Sometimes malfunctions on planes can look pretty scary – even minor ones. And what if things get serious – well, in that case, you better watch yourself, because things can escalate quite rapidly.

A video captured at Seoul Airport on Friday shows the engine of an Asiana Airlines Airbus A380 blazing during its refuelling. The fire quickly engulfed part of the aircraft, forcing airport emergency services to come and put out the flames.

Luckily, at the moment of the incident, no passengers were on board the aircraft.

🇰🇷 Engine one of an Asiana Airbus A380 was seen caught fire during fueling at Seoul International Airport.



​According to the resource AeroTime, the jet was about to set out on a flight to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), when things went wrong.