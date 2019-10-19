Priyanka Chopra Fasts for Hubby’s Longevity, Twitterati ROFL Over Nick's Cheeky Karva Chauth Post

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian- American actress Priyanka Chopra celebrated her first “Karva Chauth” – a Hindu festival in which married women fast for the longevity of their husbands – with full zeal and enthusiasm.

Loved-up hubby Nick Jonas, who also seemed to be in a festive mood, shared his picture with Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra dressed up in a traditional Indian saree to celebrate the special day which requires wives to observe a day-long fast, forbidding them from having even a drop of water.

Nick shared the goofy pictures mugging for the camera with an equally cheeky caption. The tweet read, “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!”

My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone! pic.twitter.com/ePlcFwWS6V — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 18, 2019

However, the caption of the tweet amused their fans who suspected that the caption had actually been written by Priyanka and asked PeeCee to “return the damn phone to Nick”.

The cheeky post by Nick triggered the trolling of the couple, with netizens making fun of the duo.

Typed exactly the way his wife narrated it. Look at all those full stops in one sentence looks like a kid typing 🤣 — Arohan (@arohazard) October 18, 2019

Hey Priyanka,



Give the damn phone back to Nick. — Why So Serious ! (@SurrealZak) October 18, 2019

Also many others cheekily asked Nick to not get carried away, while another asked him to “blink twice if you need help”.

nick pls blink twice if you want us to save you — lil shravs (@frownyfinde) October 18, 2019

May be everything she is teaching you is not right. It is not a festival of fun or tongue show by wife to her husband. Don't get carried away. — 🇮🇳 BN Sharma, IG BSF (Retd) (@BholaNath_BSF) October 18, 2019

​Priyanka Chopra also shared the pictures of her “memorable” first Karwa Chauth with her husband Nick Jonas at the Jonas Brothers concert in San Diego. The actress modeled a red and golden saree while Nick wore a traditional golden kurta pajama for the day.