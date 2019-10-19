Bhutan Detains Indian Tourist Who Climbed Atop a Sacred Buddhist Stupa (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): Bhutanese authorities have detained an Indian tourist who allegedly climbed atop an important Buddhist monument.

The video clip of the incident went viral on social media, evoking outrage in the country and prompting demands for a tough punishment.

The footage shows the tourist standing on the National Memorial Chorten, symbolising Buddha’s presence, in Dochula Pass in Bhutan.

The video of Indian Tourist Abhijit Ratan Hajare from Maharashtra climbing the chorten.

The tourist in the biker outfit from the video clip was later identified as Abhijit Ratan Hajare from the Indian state of Maharashtra.

"Abhijit was part of a 15-bike convoy headed by a Bhutanese team leader. Incident happened when bikers were resting at Dochula and the team leader was trying to arrange parking for the bikes. The Bhutanese team leader was unaware of the incident," a Bhutanese news website reported.

Abhijit was detained by the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP). He was called in for questioning and the RBP took his passport.

​Other photographs show a Bhutanese citizen, Jambay, who is a carpenter doing repair works on the Chortens.

Abhijit came across Jambay and he allowed him to climb the ladder. The RBP is currently searching for Jambay.

The video clip and photograph have left netizens outraged.

​A Bhutanese website later said the RBP released Abhijit Ratan Hajare after he apologised for his behavior in writing, citing ignorance. This is not the first such incident where Indian tourists have been slammed on social media. A few months ago, a video surfaced showing a group of Indian tourists "stealing accessories" from a hotel in Bali.