Berrylicious Blunder! Pakistani Minister Cracks Up Twitter With Spelling Gaffe

New Delhi (Sputnik): The gaffe occurred after Pakistani Minister Fawad Chaudhry met Denmark's Ambassador to Pakistan for talks on building a science and technology partnership.

Pakistani Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, who has a history of leaving people rolling their eyes over his gaffes, has again become the target for trolls on social media by misspelling “very” as “bery”.

Eagle-eyed twitterati pointed fingers at Chaudhry’s “carefree” body language and slammed him for sitting crossed-legged during a formal meeting while some chose to troll him for his lack of etiquette.

Chaudhry took to Twitter to announce the success of his meeting with the Danish ambassador Rolf Michael Holmboe by retweeting photographs shared by the ambassador.

Thank you indeed was a pleasure to meet and looking forward for a bery close cooperation between Pakistan and Denmark specially in biotechnology and precision agriculture https://t.co/9Z50ddoKCq — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 17, 2019

The tweet was enough for the twitterati to spot the ministers gaffe, setting off a major firestorm with many of them trolling him for the typo.

What is bery close?

The Danish Minister came to know about your level. — Sandeep Sapre (@SandeepSapre2) October 17, 2019

Congrats for ur "bery close" cooperation with denmark.Let's see how much u achieve in the field of biotech and agriculture.We have been unaware of ur achievements in technology btw 🤷🤷 🤷.Pani band kr rhe humlog bhooke mar rhe tere log ab pyase bhi marenge. Save them 👍 — Wonder women (@biolove66) October 17, 2019

Mr. Energetic minister what is ‘bery close cooperation’ or did you mean ‘bury close cooperation’ just curious as blowing oneself and burying others are national sentiments of your country. Thank you and continue your precision agriculture. — Rajesh RV (@Pure_Chutzpah) October 17, 2019

Bery Berrylicious 😂 — Jabeen Niaz (@jabeen_niaz) October 17, 2019

Chaudhry had to also bear the ignominy for another incident for improper sitting posture while meeting the Danish ambassador as cross-legged, a bit too casually manner by many on the social media.

Mr.Minister change your style of sitting.Try to be decent & professional. A person in front of you is good example for You.

Sincere Advice

Regards — Babar Shahzad (@BabarSh08529978) October 17, 2019

At least sit professionally and mannerly when meeting peoples like them. Such style of sitting could b good with yours mizaras and slaves. — I Ahmed (@Iftikha47369702) October 17, 2019

Look at the style of sitting ...

Absolutely nonsense , ridiculous show his upbringing nd caliber of mentality.

Look at the ambassador pure grace, maturity and ethics. — näSir (@biafo25) October 17, 2019

In another incident, Chaudhry was badly trolled for his tweet that “marrying at the right age and having a good wife could help men save up to 40 GB of computer space.”