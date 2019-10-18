Netizens Thrilled as Priyanka Chopra Chosen by Disney as Voice for Elsa in Frozen-2 Hindi Version

New Delhi (Sputnik): The Walt Disney Company had recently hired former Miss World and Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to dub its upcoming film – “Maleficent 2” in Hindi.

The Walt Disney Company has signed actors and cousins Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra as the voices for characters Elsa and Anna of Frozen-2 in Hindi and fans are elated to hear the good news.

Some moments are worth melting for!

Welcoming the dynamic sisters @priyankachopra and @ParineetiChopra as the voices for Elsa and Anna in Hindi!#Frozen2 #FrozenSisters pic.twitter.com/VXdFq7Is0P — Walt Disney Studios India (@DisneyStudiosIN) October 18, 2019

​The Indian-American actress Priyanka confirmed the news with a Tweet where she shared her and cousin Parineeti’s photoshopped images on the Frozen-2 poster.

Priyanka wrote, “Mimi & Tisha are now Elsa & Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s #Frozen-2. Can’t wait for you guys to see us…I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi. In cinemas Nov 22.”

Mimi & Tisha are now Elsa & Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s #Frozen2. Can’t wait for you guys to see us…I mean HEAR us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi. In cinemas Nov 22.@ParineetiChopra @DisneyStudiosIN #FrozenSisters pic.twitter.com/N0c8c0g1Rx — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 18, 2019

​A fan wrote, “Well I have no choice but to watch it in Hindi then!” Another commented, “Chopra sisters ruling the world..” One more fan asked: “Drop the trailer ladies.”

Wow!!! This is gonna be amazing... — Sonali Ijare (@IjareSonali) October 18, 2019

Damn exited to see them 😍 — Vasundhara (@Sparkle060_4) October 18, 2019

NGL I'm super excited for the Hindi version now 😂😝♥️ — Manas (@Manu962k) October 18, 2019

I was planning to watch in English..now i have watch in hindi too..😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/nIXlh17LHs — sunyani 💙💙💙 (@rayofsun28) October 18, 2019

Omg FINALLY Mimi & tishaa. we will be watching #Forzen2 in Hindi — vish ♡ the sky is pink (@yasiruvismini_) October 18, 2019

​Frozen-2 is the sequel to the 2013 original. The second part of the hit franchise promises to be more intense, as it traces the past of Princesses Anna and Elsa, essayed by Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, respectively.