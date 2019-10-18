China’s Economic Growth Slows to Record Low 6.0% in 3rd Quarter - Statistics Bureau

The report was issued amid China’s trade row with the United States that sparked a decrease in the Asian country’s economic growth.
"According to preliminary calculations, China’s GDP growth during the first three-quarters year-on-year amounted to 69.779 trillion yuan [$9.8 trillion]. The year-on-year growth is 6.2 percent," the report read.
The report noted that the 6 percent economic growth in the third quarter was lower than analysts’ forecast that expected the GDP to increase by 6.1 percent.
China set the 2019 GDP growth target at 6-6.5 percent.
The US and China, the world’s two largest economic powers, have been engulfed in a lengthy trade war, which has been on and off for over a year, casting a shadow over financial markets and global growth at large.
