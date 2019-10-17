UK Prince William has said that he and his wife were fine after their plane aborted a landing in the Pakistani capital Islamabad twice and was forced to return to Lahore due to unfavourable weather conditions.
The RAF Voyager attempted to land at Islamabad International airport and then at Rawalpindi airbase, but the pilots decided to return to the point of departure as a severe thunderstorm broke out over Islamabad.
The plan reportedly suffered violent turbulence which, coupled with the failed attempts to land, prolonged their journey to more than two hours.
Prince William assured reporters that both he and Duchess of Cambridge were unscathed by their unpleasant trip, joking that the troubles they experience were caused because he was flying the plane.
