The royal couple is currently on a five-day tour across Pakistan that began on Monday. This is the first visit the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have paid to the South Asian nation.

UK Prince William has said that he and his wife were fine after their plane aborted a landing in the Pakistani capital Islamabad twice and was forced to return to Lahore due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The RAF Voyager attempted to land at Islamabad International airport and then at Rawalpindi airbase, but the pilots decided to return to the point of departure as a severe thunderstorm broke out over Islamabad.

© REUTERS / PETER NICHOLLS Pakistani security is seen on the tarmac in front of the Royal Air Force plane in Lahore, Pakistan, October 17, 2019. The Royal Air Force plane carrying the royal couple was forced to abort a landing in Islamabad twice on Thursday and return to Lahore after being caught in a severe thunderstorm.

The plan reportedly suffered violent turbulence which, coupled with the failed attempts to land, prolonged their journey to more than two hours.

Prince William assured reporters that both he and Duchess of Cambridge were unscathed by their unpleasant trip, joking that the troubles they experience were caused because he was flying the plane.