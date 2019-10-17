Facebook to Join Hands with Indian Govt to Train 5,000 Tribal Women in Digital Knowledge

New Delhi (Sputnik): With digitisation rapidly influencing every aspect of life, including government administration, tribal people are being encouraged to embrace new technology and join mainstream society.

As part of its Digital Leaders campaign, social media giant Facebook has decided to train 5,000 Indian tribal women in remote parts of the country in collaboration with the Indian government. T

Facebook programme has been launched to inspire, guide and encourage tribal girls from across India to become village-level digital young leaders for their communities, Indian Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda has said.

​The Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Facebook will together digitally mentor 5,000 young women in India’s tribal districts.

Munda said, “Through this partnership, the programme will provide economically and socially marginalised young women with the tools and guidance they need to succeed, using technology they may otherwise have not had access to.”

The programme will include weekly one-to-one mentoring sessions, focused on a range of skills such as digital literacy, entrepreneurship and online safety.

In total, over 200,000 hours of guidance will be provided using Facebook family of apps including WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. Following the programme, the participants will continue to receive support and guidance from the Indian Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Facebook.

“Facebook is committed to closing the digital gender gap by enabling more women to get online and access digital services. This program is important because it actively supports these young women to build leadership qualities and encourages them to be champions and help share their learnings with others,” said Ankhi Das, Director of Public Policy, Facebook India.

The Indian ministry will also work with district administration and other government agencies to help secure qualified participants with a fellowship, so they can put their newly learned skills to work.