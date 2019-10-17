Indian Cricketer Trolled For Sharing Body Transformation Image, Fans Advise Focus On Game

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian cricketing sensation Vijay Shankar was brutally trolled on Twitter after he shared a body transformation pictures on his micro-blogging handle.

Shankar was forced to leave the Cricket World Cup tournament midway after he suffered a toe injury during practice sessions in July. Since then, the 28-year old all-rounder has not been able to make it back to the national squad.

“The sweat, the time, the devotion. It pays off!” Shankar captioned his body transformation post.

While some fans were quick to advice Shankar to start focusing on his game, others trolled him for not being able to get selected in the Indian team after recovering from his injury.

Good tranfromation ji... But u lost u r place in Indian team.... Work hard and come back — seethu (@seethu11) October 15, 2019

Where are u bro....?

On the moon or mars. — mokhatib591 (@mohtaseebkhatib) October 15, 2019

Vijay shankar not showing off his toes in both pics 👀 https://t.co/ktfHi4KNRK — Mohammed Faisal (@faisal337_) October 15, 2019

Go ahead. Do anything other than playing cricket and that will be a huge plus for Indian cricket — Bhavin (@bhavin_chem) October 16, 2019

In his first appearance in a World Cup match, Shankar dismissed Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq on his first delivery. He became the third player in history to pick a wicket on the first ball of a World Cup debut.