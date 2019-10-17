Indian Cricketer Trolled For Sharing Body Transformation Image, Fans Advise Focus On Game

Shankar was forced to leave the Cricket World Cup tournament midway after he suffered a toe injury during practice sessions in July. Since then, the 28-year old all-rounder has not been able to make it back to the national squad.
“The sweat, the time, the devotion. It pays off!” Shankar captioned his body transformation post.
The sweat, the time, the devotion.— Vijay Shankar (@vijayshankar260) October 15, 2019
It pays off! #TransformationTuesday pic.twitter.com/oSyNWvMmVJ
While some fans were quick to advice Shankar to start focusing on his game, others trolled him for not being able to get selected in the Indian team after recovering from his injury.
Good tranfromation ji... But u lost u r place in Indian team.... Work hard and come back— seethu (@seethu11) October 15, 2019
Where are u bro....?— mokhatib591 (@mohtaseebkhatib) October 15, 2019
On the moon or mars.
Vijay shankar not showing off his toes in both pics 👀 https://t.co/ktfHi4KNRK— Mohammed Faisal (@faisal337_) October 15, 2019
Go ahead. Do anything other than playing cricket and that will be a huge plus for Indian cricket— Bhavin (@bhavin_chem) October 16, 2019
In his first appearance in a World Cup match, Shankar dismissed Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq on his first delivery. He became the third player in history to pick a wicket on the first ball of a World Cup debut.
