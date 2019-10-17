India Bans Import of National Flag to Protect Domestic Industry

New Delhi (Sputnik): India has imposed restrictions on the import of its national flag. The decision comes in the wake of indiscriminate imports of the tricolour flag from overseas, particularly from China, which do not conform to the flag code.

A notification by the Indian Directorate General of Foreign Trade has decreed that the “import of the Indian National Flag not adhering to the specifications prescribed” is prohibited. The ban follows complaints from the Khadi Village and Industries Commission (KVIC) – an umbrella organisation aimed at promoting handmade products by rural artisans, including textiles.

India’s flag code prescribes that the “National Flag of India shall be made of hand spun and hand woven wool/cotton/silk khadi bunting.”

KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena hailed the move and described it as the “Modi Government’s Diwali Gift for Khadi Artisans”.

​Indian markets are being flooded with Chinese-made tricolour national flags, especially during national days commemorating Republic and Independence Days. Domestic manufacturers are in a disadvantageous position as Chinese flags are generally 30-35 percent cheaper.

The flag industry during national days is worth up to $700,000 in New Delhi alone.