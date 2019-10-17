Death Toll From Earthquake in Southern Philippines Up to 5 People - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of people killed by an earthquake in the Philippines’ southern Cotabato province reached five people, media reported, citing local officials, on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center registered a 6.4 magnitude quake near the island of Mindanao, on which Cotabato is located. Media subsequently reported that one person had been killed and more than 20 people had been injured due to the earthquake.

The Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Philippine officials, that five people died from earthquake-related incidents in the towns of Datu Paglas, M'lang and Magsaysay.

Moreover, at least 17 people had been injured in the town of Makilala and 60 people had been wounded in the towns of Tulunan, Magsaysay and Digos.

According to the reports, citing the government disaster agency, the earthquake damaged several houses.

A lot of residents of affected areas slept outside in makeshift tents or in the open air.