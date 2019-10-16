Register
16:20 GMT +316 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This photograph taken on September 23, 2018 shows sunset on Havelock Island, a tourist haven in the Andaman Islands, a remote Indian archipelago in the Bay of Bengal

    Disappointed by Ruined Wedding Anniversary, Man Launches Website to Expose Faults of Hotel Chain

    © AFP 2019 / HARI KUMAR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): While on a family vacation, after coming across a hotel with serious service issues, an Indian created a website to highlight how a leading hotel chain unforgettably ruined his first wedding anniversary celebrations.

    Mohamed Najiullah, a resident of the Indian city of Chennai, launched a complaint site, after allegedly having a bad experience with hospitality company Oyo, while using their services to celebrate his first wedding anniversary in Havelock Island, the Andamans. 

    The oyo-ruined-my-anniversary.com starts with bullet points to narrate his ordeal through a string of allegations in brief and also features a blog that offers a detailed version.

    The senior consultant of a software consultancy firm has shared how Oyo first allowed him to book a hotel that already had payment issues with the company, and how that hotel made him wait for two hours on the phone, calling from a remote island with no connectivity before transferring him. He goes on to complain that OYO tried to shift him to another hotel 1,300 km away (in West Bengal state) among other irregularities.

    Najiullah claims that he booked three rooms at Hotel Le Meridian resort from Oyo for his vacation from 24 – 26 August, and paid for it online to avoid carrying cash.

    On arriving at the hotel, he alleged that the manager told him there were some payment issues between Oyo and the main hotel chain, and then refusing to accommodate him.

    “Now this wasn’t the first time that this happened to me. I had faced something similar in December 2015, but that was resolved quickly by changing my booking to a nearby hotel,” he writes.

    Najiullah says he called up the customer care centre but was kept on hold for two hours, in an area having poor telephone connectivity.

    After much “harassment” from Oyo’s customer care staff, he says he was moved to another hotel nearby but ended up paying more money as Oyo had cancelled his booking, he claims.

    Najiullah has been joined by many other disgruntled victims of Oyo’s poor services on Twitter.

    ​​Asked about Najiullah’s allegations, Oyo said that they considered the matter and initiated a refund of the extra money charged to the customer and compensated him with a complimentary stay. The hotel chain also said that they are conducting a thorough investigation, and will penalise the customer care executives who handled the issue poorly.
    Regarding complaints and allegations from hoteliers, Oyo said most of the complainants are not associated with the hotel chain and are “powerful men of hotel associations at the local level of competition”.
    Commenting on customer complaints, OYO said the percentage of such incidents is very minimal, and they are trying to improve.
    Oyo charges hotels a franchise fee of roughly 20% on room revenues when hotels join its network, but some Indian hotel operators say the startup often ends up taking half or more of revenues through fees that were not initially disclosed.
    Other hoteliers complain that they continue receiving guests even after ending their partnerships with Oyo. Oyo replied by saying: that it was a technical problem and they are working to resolve it.

    Related:

    WATCH Leopard, Spotted, Leaving Hotel Lobby in India
    Tags:
    West Bengal, India, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, vacation, hotels, industry, hospitality
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bella Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York.
    10 Most Beautiful Women According to British Plastic Surgeon
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse