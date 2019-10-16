Register
10:16 GMT +316 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An anti-government protester holds a placard during a rally at Edinburgh Place to show solidarity for arrested political activists being held at San Uk Ling detention centre in Hong Kong, China 27 September 2019.

    Beijing Vows 'Strong' Response to US Legislation in Support of Hong Kong Protesters

    © REUTERS / ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    BEIJING (Sputnik) - Hong Kong has seen a wave of demonstrations against the now-withdrawn extradition bill which have since evolved into violent anti-China and anti-police demonstrations. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs.

    The Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed anger on Wednesday over the US House of Representatives passing legislation in support of Hong Kong protesters, describing it as "shocking hypocrisy" toward human rights and democracy and vowing "strong countermeasures."

    "We express strong indignation on and firm opposition to the US House of Representative's passage of the so-called Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act," the ministry’s spokesman, Geng Shuang, said in a statement.

    According to the ministry, the situation in Hong Kong "has nothing to do with human rights or democracy," with the main efforts of the city authorities aimed at ending violence and defending the rule of law.

    "The US House of Representatives is disregarding and distorting facts by referring to serious criminal offenses such as arson, smashing of shops and violence against police officers as an issue of human rights and democracy. That is a stark double standard. It fully exposes the shocking hypocrisy of some in the US on human rights and democracy and their malicious intention to undermine Hong Kong's prosperity and stability to contain China's development," the statement added.

    Beijing also warned that if the bill became law, it would harm not only China's interests and bilateral relations but the United States itself, since the latter "has important interests in Hong Kong."

    "China will definitely take strong countermeasures in response to the wrong decisions by the US side to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests," Shuang said.

    He reiterated that Hong Kong issues were "purely China's internal affairs" and urged Washington to "stop meddling" in the situation.

    On Tuesday, the US lower house passed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which stipulates an annual State Department review on whether the city is "sufficiently autonomous from China." It also introduces annually reports on the possible use of Hong Kong by China to evade US export controls and sanctions. The other two pieces of legislation voice general support for the protesters and temporarily freeze US exports of crowd control equipment, such as rubber bullets and tear gas.

    Tags:
    demonstrations, Protests, Hong Kong, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    Hypocrite Hijinks
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse